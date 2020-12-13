TOWN OF BELOIT—Turner High School’s annual induction ceremony for the National Honor Society was held virtually on Dec. 2 with 22 students being inducted into the school’s chapter.
Students inducted were:
Alexander Aquino, Alexander Cleaver, Calvin Coldren, Clayton Coldren, Madison Covey, Colton Crall, Shelby Curry, Eleanor Lindsay, Ellie Maxwell, Javier Montoya, Jenna Mosley, Phoukahm Phonesavanh, Collin Ries, Samuel Rosenthal, Samuel Smith, Hannah Tysse, Gabrielle Virgin, Maclane Wightman, Brinnley Wilson, Stephanie Wuksinich, Annabelle Ziemba, and Trinity Zimmerman.
To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership and character.
Leadership is based on the student’s participation in two or more community or school activities, or election to an office. To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in three or more service projects in the school and community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics, and cooperation with both students and faculty.
Students are reviewed by a faculty council consisting of five members of the faculty appointed by the NHS Advisor.
As members of NHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects. Past projects have included food drives, fall carnivals, and disaster drill training with the Beloit Memorial Hospital staff.
“While this is a challenging time for everyone, our students are finding positive ways to be of service to our school and our community by helping out in any way they can.” said Tim Rosenthal, NHS Advisor.
NHS is the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program and was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.