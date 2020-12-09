JANESVILLE—The Rock County Land Conservation Department is taking orders for its yearly Tree and Shrub Sale.
Distribution is usually around mid-April. Trees and shrubs are bare root seedlings in single species units of 10 for $20, bundles of 25 for $27.50, or 50 for $50 plus tax. Stock as of Dec. 8: Burr Oak, 18-24 inch seedlings, Fraser Fir, 12-16 inch seedlings, Red Oak, 18-24 inch seedlings(low, call first), White Pine, 7-15 inch seedlings, and White Spruce, 7-15 inch seedlings.(low, call first) Shrubs: Nannyberry, 18-24 inch seedlings and Silky Dogwood, 18-24 inch seedlings. Order early for best selection. Tree protectors and Root Dip Planting Gel are also available.
Find the order form at the Rock County Land Conservation Department website www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-tree-shrub-sale or call 608-754-6617 ext. 3 during normal business hours.