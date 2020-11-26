The holiday season is a busy time of year. Don’t let this year be a COVID-19 “bah humbug.”
Below are 12 holiday tips to make this season the healthiest and merriest of them all:
1. Stay home and save lives. Plan virtual holiday celebrations and consider new holiday traditions. Limit contact to only those you live with.
2. Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer. It is one of the most important steps to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.
3. Wear a face covering and keep 6 feet apart from others when out in public.
4. Get the flu vaccine and stay up to date on other recommended vaccines.
5. If you become sick, stay home and seek medical care if necessary.
6. Manage stress. Stay balanced with all of your commitments, holiday spending, and self-care.
7. Avoid any unnecessary travel.If you need to make a trip, keep an emergency kit in your car, watch the weather, wear a seatbelt,and don’t drink and drive.
8. Stay warm. Cold temperatures can cause health problems, so dress in warm layers and stay dry.
9. Watch kids. Keep an eye on children as they play with new toys and use electronics. Buy age appropriate toys and develop rules for safe behaviors while surfing the internet.
10. Prevent injuries. Watch for fire hazards with candles, trees,and fireplaces. Install and check batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
11. Handle and prepare food properly. As you prepare holiday meals, keep your family safe from food-related illness. Make sure to wash hands and surfaces often. Avoid cross-contamination by keeping raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs (including their juices) away from ready-to-eat foods and eating surfaces. Cook foods to the proper temperature and refrigerate food promptly. Do not leave perishable foods out for more than two hours.
12. Eat healthy, move more,and support local businesses. Find healthy holiday foods by trying new holiday recipes. Find fun ways to stay active. Try dancing to holiday music, play out in the snow,or go for a walk after a meal.Support local businesses by getting curbside pick up or delivery. Safely enjoy all the festivities this season by following the “12 ways to a healthy holiday.”
Alison Chouinard is a Community Health Education Coordinator for the Rock County Public Health Department.