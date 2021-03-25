Sonya Maria Johnson, a religious studies instructor at Beloit College, has been named the Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Johnson has been an educator for 16 years and she has been at Beloit College for four years. She earnd a dual major Ph.D. in Socio-Cultural Anthropology and African American and African Studies from Michigan State University.
She served as the treasurer for the Association for the Study of the Worldwide African Diaspora. She keeps an active research agenda on the study of Palo Monte/Mayombe, an AmerIndian and African-inspired religion as practiced within the eastern portion of Cuba.
She is a certified yoga teacher and serves as the advisor as well as instructor for Beloit College’s Yoga Club. She also teaches vinyasa yoga at the Stateline Family YMCA in Beloit.
She received the Alliant Energy Foundation’s James R. Underkofler Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching Award in 2020. She received the Inaugural Presidential Award for Outstanding Dedicated Service from the Association for the Study of the Worldwide African Diaspora in 2017. She also received the Center for Excellence Certificate of Achievement for service to Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine’s 2016 Health Science Scholars Institute.
“I’ve chosen to be an educator because I see it as a vocational calling,” Johnson said. “I endeavor to guide students in learning about their homanity and others as we encounter and think through different topics together. I seek to help students learn how to trust and recruit their discomforts as reliable sources of inspiration to guide them in confronting problems with curiosity and compassion. These methods of inquiry then become part of students’ enduring tool kit to enable in-depth study, reflection, and facilitate their lifelong learning. I also see teaching as a way to contribute to our community ethically and in an ongoing fashion that can inspire change to be inclusive of all members’ humanity.”
She said her philosophy on teaching is to assist students in developing life-long learning skills.
“My teaching philosophy is to assist students in identifying and practicing learning strategies to cultivate habits of mind that allow them to explore their academic interests and to prepare them for future career demands equally,” she said. “I seek to assist students in fostering life-long learning practices that develop their cognitive and social flexibility. Finally, I want to encourage students to be critically engaged learners and compassionate members of our global community.”