WHITEWATER—The UW-Whitewater Department of Music Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra will release their final concert virtually at 7:30 p.m. on April 30 and it will be available for viewing through May 13.
Overlapping this release will be the release of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble’s end of the year concert. This performance will release at 7:30 p.m. on May 3 and will be available for viewing through May 16. Tickets for both concerts are on sale and can be purchased online by visiting tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222.
Single viewer tickets are $13 and family viewing tickets are $26. Ticket holders will be sent a link to the performance via email on the day of the concert.
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is the flagship orchestra at UW-Whitewater.
Dr. Christopher Ramaekers is the Director of Orchestras at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Music Director of the Lake Forest Civic Orchestra, Artistic Director of the Davis Theater Concert Series for Access Contemporary Music, and Associate Conductor of the Chicago Composers Orchestra. Ramaekers will conduct all pieces for both Orchestras in the concert set to release on April 30th at 7:30pm.
The UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble (SWE) is the premiere wind and percussion ensemble on campus. It is open by audition to all qualified students, regardless of major. SWE has distinguished itself internationally, nationally and regionally. Honors include being the first university band from Wisconsin to perform at Carnegie Hall. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble has performed by invitation at conventions of the British Association of Symphonic Bands and Ensembles, College Band Directors National Conference and the National Association of Music Educators. The ensemble re-auditions every semester.
Dr. Glenn C. Hayes is in his 34th year as Director of Bands at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
His responsibilities include conducting SWE, Chamber Winds, University/Community Band and the Warhawk Marching Band. Dr. Hayes’ teaching areas include graduate and undergraduate conducting, wind literature, secondary instrumental music methods, student teacher supervision and marching band techniques. His previous teaching positions include Moorhead (MN) State University, Bowling Green (OH) State University, Greater Muskegon (MI) Catholic Schools and Grand Blanc (MI) Community High School.
“I always seek out the highest quality music for the ensemble” Hayes said.
“For this concert and under these circumstances, I chose music that was either a standard in the wind band canon or a new work that is superb music. I also endeavor to have composers from a variety of backgrounds, gender identification and ethnicity. Particularly for this semester I wanted to include music from or representative of other countries. We cannot travel as much as we might want to, but music can “take” us anywhere. Thus, we have Spain, France, Italy, England and a bit of good old American jazz.”