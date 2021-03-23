Kaylee Meade-Hughes a Junior at Beloit Memorial High School and Yesenia Lopez an 8th Grade student at Edison Middle School in Janesville, have been selected to represent Rock County peers as members of the Youth Board of Directors for the FACT Movement, Wisconsin’s youth tobacco prevention program.
Meade and Lopez were selected for the role based on their leadership skills and a commitment to spreading the truth about tobacco.
FACT was founded in 2001 and comprises of nearly 30 groups of teens throughout our state. The movement is youth-driven; members in grades 7-12 work together to conduct school and community-based advocacy initiatives that spread the truth about tobacco. Meade and Lopez are one of 20 youth that will serve a 1 year term providing overall leadership, guidance and feedback to FACT.