BELOIT—Over 50 students from area high schools will be exhibiting artwork as part of the Beloit Art Center’s 12th Annual High School Art Exhibit, which run through the month of April.
The featured schools are Rock County Christian, Beloit Turner and Beloit Memorial. The exhibit highlights artwork in the mediums of drawing, painting, digital art, pottery and wire sculpture. Subject matter ranges from light-hearted and whimsical, to serious social statements.
“Even with the challenges of this school year, students have maintained their interest and skill level, and this exhibit showcases that,” said Ben Henthorn, Beloit Art Center board member.
The Art Center will host a First Friday Gallery Reception on April 2, from 5—7 p.m. at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
The exhibit will open through April 30. Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.; Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.—2 p.m.
For more information visit: the Beloit Art Center website at www.beloitartcenter.com