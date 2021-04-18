BELOIT—If you have not set your calendar to participate in the first ever virtual Distinguished Explorer Award event, there is still time.
Sarah Parcak, professor of Anthropology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, will receive the 2021 Roy Chapman Andrews Society Distinguished Explorer Award. While this year’s event will be held virtually, the Society’s Board of Directors is offering a great program in which the entire world can experience.
This free event can be found at Facebook.com/TheRoyChapmanAndrewsSociety for the pre-show. It will begin at 6 p.m. April 26 and will highlight Roy Chapman Andrews’s life and his adventures in Beloit—before he became the world-renowned explorer who often is believed to have inspired the movie hero “Indiana Jones.” Participants also will learn about the Roy Chapman Andrews Society, its programs, and membership opportunities. And, best of all, it will be highly entertaining and co-hosted by Society President Will Anderson and Beloit International Film Festival’s Greg Gerard and Kristin Peterson Kaszubowski.
The award presentation and acceptance lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can join in from the comfort of their own home, office, or any internet-access location. Experience and learn about the explorations and scientific studies of internationally recognized Egyptologist, space archaeologist and science communicator Sarah Parcak. She is a pioneer in the field of “space” archaeology and will share her journeys and experiences during her acceptance lecture “Towards an inclusive future of the past: how to make archaeology for everyone.”
Immediately following the lecture, a “Meet and Greet Q&A” with Parcak will be held via Zoom. It will be open to Society members, donors and sponsors exclusively. She will share additional experiences and never before seen videos of her explorations, allowing time for attendees to ask questions. In lieu of the normal fund-raising dinner, the Society’s Board is offering this exclusive opportunity and encouraging people to consider membership to take advantage of this unique opportunity.
A $30 contribution will provide a year’s Society membership.
Parcak also will present a virtual program for area students in grades 6-12 in our local school districts titled “The future of exploration: Archaeology in 2040 and beyond.” It will be held by Zoom at 1 p.m. on April 26.
If students are not in-person learning or are home schooled and would like to participate in this program individually, they can register by emailing ruth@roychapmanandrewssociety.org for the Zoom link.