BELOIT—The Stateline Literacy Council-Beloit has received a $2,500 grant from The Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation for GED programming in Spanish for Hispanic Women.
These funds will support Stateline Literacy Council’s growing GED program for low-income women and mothers who are seeking their high school equivalency, also known as the GED. During the pandemic, SLC experienced an increased demand for GED classes among the Spanish-speaking community in Beloit and the surrounding area, doubling the program from 10 students per year to over 20 in2020.
For more information on tutoring and volunteer opportunitiescontact Program Coordinator,Leeanna Shultz at 608-362-5207 or via email at statelitbeloit@gmail.com.