ROCKTON—The Stateline Chamber is seeking nominations of outstanding members who will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony set for Feb. 4.
Each year the Stateline Chamber hosts an awards banquet to honor outstanding businesses, individuals and groups, but this year because of the health risks presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony will be held online in order to keep everyone safe.
For more information about the awards ceremony and how to nominate award winners, go to the website at statelinechamber.com or call 815-623-9065.