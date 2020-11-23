BELOIT—St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit, will be offering its 27th annual Holidazzle Sweet Shoppe, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, orders can be placed online.
From Nov 23 through Dec 4 residents can go to the website at www.stpaulsbeloit.org . Go to the Sweet Shoppe link and you’ll find a place to order cookies, breads, jellies, jams, and salsa. The cookies and breads will be made to order by masked and gloved church members who will pack the orders individually. You’ll also find a collection of craft items that you can order. All items must be pre-paid via the website. Pick up orders curbside on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beloit (212 W. Grand Ave. Beloit. Use the back entrance to the Fellowship Hall.