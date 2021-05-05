JANESVILLE—A new report published by Becker’s Hospital Review has shared that SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville has again achieved a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 5-Star rating.
The CMS ranking system assigns a star rating to hospitals based on performance across several quality categories. This rating establishes St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville, the only Rock County facility to achieve this honor in 2021, as part of an elite group of healthcare performers.
Only 455 out of more than 3,300 CMS-ranked hospitals received a 5-Star rating.
SSM Health had three other Wisconsin hospitals achieve 5-Star in 2021, including: Monroe Clinic (a member of SSM Health), SSM Health St. Clare Hospital—Baraboo and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Madison.