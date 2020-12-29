I don’t typically do this, but I’m going to make some New Year’s Resolutions this year. I don’t usually make them because I think every day is a new day to start over and, to be honest, because I’m kind of afraid (okay, terrified) to make any sort of predictions for 2021. We all know how that worked out for 2020. But we also know that 2020 was a crazy year of change when we all had the chance to try something new. Some of us figured out creative ways to spend more quality time with our kids and our pets. Some of us discovered that we have a hidden talent for baking, or gardening, or playing the guitar. Others finally got around to painting the bedroom and cleaning out the basement. And maybe some of us didn’t do any of those things because surviving the year was an accomplishment in and of itself.
2021 is just around the corner and the Beloit Public Library has lots of new things to help us keep our New Year’s Resolutions. This year I will try out the new Drive-Up Window, located on the south side of the building, so I don’t have to trudge through the sloshy wet snow to pick up the books I have on hold. I will check out a Light Therapy Lamp and bask in the glow of a UV-Free sunny day from the comfort of my living room so that the dark days of January don’t get me down. I will check out a Buddha Drawing Board to relieve stress and find inner peace instead of running screaming from the house after being snowed inside for what feels like an eternity. And of course, I will pour through the new books that arrive just about every day to find the perfect title to enjoy while snuggled up on the couch with the dog and a hot cup of coffee. Maybe 2021 isn’t looking so bad after all.
Upside of Stress: Why Stress is Good for You, and How to Get Good at It by Kelly McGonigal. You hear it all the time: stress causes heart disease; stress causes insomnia; stress is bad for you! But what if changing how you think about stress could make you happier, healthier, and better able to reach your goals? Combining exciting new research on resilience and mindset, Kelly McGonigal, PhD, proves that undergoing stress is not bad for you; it is undergoing stress while believing that stress is bad for you that makes it harmful.
Vegan Buddha Bowls: Easy, Healthy Recipes That Make You Feel Great from the Inside Out by Cara Carin Cifelli. …Cifelli makes it easy to turn fresh, unprocessed ingredients into grain bowls, salads, pasta bowls and soups that fuel your body and spirit for complete holistic health. Each recipe has the perfect balance of rich flavors, varied textures and healing ingredients, all cozied up together in a comforting bowl. Every bite will have your taste buds doing a happy dance! Not to mention your body will feel light, fresh and full of energy.