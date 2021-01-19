LAKE GENEVA—The annual Winterfest in downtown Lake Geneva will be held Feb. 3—7, featuring snow sculptures and family fun.
Massive snow sculptures created by artists competing in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship will be on display. There will be 11 teams chipping and sawing away at blocks of snow this year. The event goes on no matter the weather, polar vortex to mercury rising. All the sculptors vote to choose the champion.
More frosty fun over the five-day run of Winterfest comes in the form of:
- S’mores and bonfires on the Riviera beach, Feb. 5 and 6, with easy social distancing naturally built in.
- Insta-worthy ice sculptures up and down the main streets and avenues, Feb. 5-7.
- Cocoa Crawl, Feb. 5 from 4-6 p.m., hosted by the city’s downtown district, with free samples of hot chocolate and other chocolate-y treats at participating stores. Register online, hopscotch around, then vote for your favorite at the Lake Geneva Visitor Center, 201 Wrigley Drive, and receive a free goody bag.
- The Baker House Fire & Ice Bar, Feb. 3-7, with outdoor firepit, heated cabanas, specialty cocktails, hot toddies, and warm food, $15 tickets can be purchased online.
- Leap Vodka Launch Tasting & Fundraiser, Next Door Pub, Feb. 3 from 6-9 p.m., hosted by the company founders including none other than Packers’ great LeRoy Butler (the “Leap” name comes from the Lambeau Leap—Butler started the tradition when he leaped into the stands after his first pro touchdown on Dec. 26, 1993). A portion of sales will go to the Leroy Butler “Butler vs. Bullying” foundation.
- Hovercraft rides on Geneva Lake, Feb. 5-7, $25 per person with reservations required, hovercraft tent located on Wrigley Drive at Center Street with rides taking off from the Lake Geneva public boat launch.
Event organizers have taken an abundance of caution in preparing to host this year’s event. The snow sculptures will be more widely spaced between Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park and set back to create more space between attendees and the sculptors, foot traffic to view the sculptures will have a one-way flow, the marketplace (coffee, hot chocolate and snack vendors) will be outside, six-feet distancing between groups is requested, and face coverings are required while in line.
- Hundreds of thousands of icicles will form an LED-lit Ice Castle complete with frozen thrones, slides, and fountains.
Ice Castles opens Friday, Jan. 22. Be sure to visit the Ice Castles website, www.icecastles.com/wisconsin, to purchase tickets in advance. COVID guidelines will be in place to ensure a safe experience for visitors and employees, including masks required, six feet distance between household groups, and the possibility of reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing guidelines.
- The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva has quarter-mile runs, a six-acre terrain park for snowboarders, and a sledding hill too. Take ski or snowboard lessons at Wilmot Mountain, just a short drive away, or try the tubing hill. There’s also sledding at the Grand Geneva Adventure Center.
Strap on snowshoes or cross-country skis. Rent snowshoes from Clear Water Outdoor or bring your own and explore the trails at the 230-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy. Cross-country ski at Big Food Beach State Park and White River County Park.
Go gliding around the ice skating rinks at The Abbey Resort, Geneva National Resort, Grand Geneva Resort, Lake Lawn Resort, The Ridge Hotel, and Williams Bay Ice Rink.
Zip up, down and around. Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures offers both winter ziplining and a high ropes course to get the blood pumping. Bring your fat tire bike and ride the trails here too. Afterwards warm up in front of the fireplace in their Welcome Center.
Have a seat in an igloo - actually a warm and cozy see-through dome with specialty cocktails and appetizer service. Sip a hot toddy inside an igloo at Grand Geneva Resort, Mars Resort, Pier 290, Maxwell Mansion, The Ridge Hotel, Geneva National Resort, and Lake Lawn Resort.
Indoor Respites:
Spa to your heart’s content. Relax, re-set and recharge at world-class resort spas at The Abbey Resort, Lake Lawn Resort, The Ridge Hotel, and The Grand Geneva Resort.
Believe in magic. Let illusionist Tristan Crist whisk you away to a land of magic during a spellbinding performance at his Tristan Crist Magic Theatre.
See dancing horses. The Dancing Horse Theatre is the venue for performances of equestrian artistry and is a must for horse-lovers. The winter weekends show schedule kicks off Feb. 6.
Feed your inner chef with a cooking class. Sign up for a private party culinary class at the Lake Geneva School of Cooking. Take the experience home when you purchase Chef John Bogan’s new cookbook. Foodies will want to take side trips to Le Cookery for high-end cookware, the Olive Oil Shops for specialty olive oils and vinegar, and The Cheese Box for Wisconsin cheeses.
Libations to Warm Body and Soul
A Brewery in a Former Church Quaff a craft brew at Topsy Turvey Brewery. Their beers honor Wisconsin’s brewing legacy while exploring new recipes. Topsy Turvey is set in a former historic church in the heart of the city.
Enthusiast-Worthy Wine Experiences Enjoy a tasting at urban winery Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distillery, where wine is crafted onsite. Leave with your favorite wine and add a bottle of one of their distilled spirits while you’re at it. Also in the heart of Lake Geneva, Barrique Wine & Brew Bar features exceptional wines, a light bites menu, and unobstructed views of the lake.
Java Joy On a chilly winter day, java fans know there’s nothing better than a great cup of coffee and they’ll find just that at both Avant Cycle Café and Inspired Coffee.
Where to Stay: Snuggle Up at a B&B or a Historic Mansion
The rooms at boutique French Country Inn on Lake Como feature fireplaces. The villa-style At the Lake House, also on Lake Como, is known for its spa-like bathrooms, a plus for those coming in from snowmobiling or ice fishing. Seven Oaks B&B has private cozy cottage suites with separate entrances. Lazy Cloud Lodge is actually two properties, with a B&B in Fontana and an inn in Lake Geneva.
At Maxwell Mansion, the first mansion built in Lake Geneva back in 1856, guests will find exquisite antiques and furnishings that speak to old world sophistication. At The Baker House, built in 1885, luxury also takes center stage with every suite richly appointed with original fireplace and spa bath, plus a stunning view to Geneva Lake for good measure.
An overview of winter lodging is only complete with mention of the area’s lovely landmark resorts, including Abbey Resort, Grand Geneva Resort, Lake Lawn Resort, and Geneva National Resort.
A Look Ahead to Valentine’s and Galentine’s Gift-Giving
The shops in Lake Geneva are locally owned, one-of-a-kind, and what you’d expect to find in the Hamptons. Get a jump on Valentine’s Day gift purchases at these boutiques:
Cornerstone Shop & Gallery—high-end tableware, women’s apparel, and artisan art objects and jewelry fill this store
The Opal Man of Lake Geneva—the only opal gallery in the country featuring stunning opals from Australia
Gallery 223—Geneva Lake Arts Foundation brings the work of regional artists in exhibition and for sale
Haberdapper—the finest in men’s clothing and accessories along with a customer service experience extraordinaire
Jayne—their fashionable staff stands at the ready to assist with purchases of shoes, clothing, and accessories
Overland—sheepskin, leather and fur apparel to keep you warm all winter long
Lake Geneva Harley-Davidson—genuine H-D apparel and accessories
Fontana Home—timeless home furnishings, vintage finds, and gifts
Brick & Mortar—two locations full of stylish home furnishings, artisan-made gifts, and tabletop items
Sweets for the Sweet: Constant Cravings, Kilwins, Something Sweet, Geneva Gifts, Lorelei Bittner’s Bakery, and Lake Geneva Pie Company are the sweetest spots for candy, fudge, gourmet chocolate, and pastries.
To Mark Galentine’s Day, Feb. 13: At The Candle Mercantile, gal pals can each create their own custom fragrance, then craft a candle with that signature scent.