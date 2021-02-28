How are you sleeping? The number of people reporting difficulty sleeping has increased dramatically during the pandemic. Stress and uncertainty combined with a loss of normal routines and activities has contributed to what some are calling “coronasomnia.”
Sleep is not a luxury, it is necessary for health and wellbeing. Lack of sleep can contribute to Type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, stroke and poor mental health. Being overly tired contributes to car accidents, lost productivity at work and a grumpy mood that can hurt relationships.
Adults need at least seven hours of sleep each night to be fully rested. Children, teens and older adults need more sleep than that. For a chart of how much sleep is needed for each age group, see https://www.cdc.gov/sleep/about_sleep/how_much_sleep.html.
If you are struggling to get enough sleep, here are some tips:
Cut back on news and social media in the evenings.
Go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning, including on the weekends.
Make sure your bedroom is quiet, dark, relaxing, and at a comfortable temperature.
Remove electronic devices such as TVs, computers, and smart phones from the bedroom. The blue light they emit can interfere with sleep.
Avoid large meals, caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol before bedtime.
Get some exercise. Being physically active during the day can help you fall asleep more easily at night. Stress relieving exercises such as yoga or tai chi can be especially helpful.
If you can’t sleep, don’t lie awake in bed. Get up and try some relaxing activities like meditation or listening to calming music.
If your sleep issues are ongoing, consult your doctor. You may have a sleep disorder that can be treated. There are ways to improve sleep that don’t rely on medication. Don’t let “coronasomnia” get the best of you, take the steps needed to get a good night’s sleep.
—-
Shari Faber is a Health Educator for the Rock County Public Health Department. If you would like to ask a health-related question to be answered in a future column, email RCHealthDept@co.rock.wi.us with Healthful Hint in the subject. The Rock County Public Health Department reserves the right not to answer any questions deemed unsuitable. For more information follow us on social media @rockcountyPHD.
