Did you know that heart disease is the most common chronic health condition and leading cause of death for adults in the United States?
Heart disease may be common, but there are many things you can do to improve your heart health.
About 90% of middle-aged people and more than 74% of young adults have one or more risk factors for heart disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, or being a smoker or overweight. Having multiple risk factors increases your risk for heart disease.These same risk factors increase your risk for severe COVID-19.
Here are some tips to improve your heart health:
- Be active.Move more throughout your day. Aim for at least 150 minutes each week of physical activity. Build up to activity that gets your heart beating faster and leaves you a little breathless. If you’re busy, try breaking your daily activity into 10-minute chunks.
- Eat a healthy diet.Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables, limit sugar and highly processed foods and consider following the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) eating plan, which is free and scientifically proven to lower high blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels.
- Stop smoking. Quitting can be beneficial to your overall health, even if you’ve smoked for years. Set a quit date and let those close to you know. Ask your family and friends for support or join a support group. Find resources and connect with a trained counselor at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or smoke free.gov.
- Sleep better. Sleeping 7-8 hours each night helps improve heart health. Try going to bed and waking up at the same time each day. Getting a 30-minute daily dose of sunlight may also improve sleep. Resist that late afternoon nap. Turn off all screens at a set time nightly. Relax by listening to music, reading or taking a bath.
- Reduce stress. To help manage stress, try relaxation exercises and increase physical activity. Join a friend or family member in a relaxing activity like walking, yoga or meditation every day.
- Control your blood pressure.Do you know your numbers? Managing your blood pressure through lifestyle or medication is a very important way to reduce your risk for heart disease. Get regular checks,follow your doctor’s recommendation sand see cdc.gov/bloodpressure for more information.
These tips are not only great for your heart, but also your general health. Small steps can make a big difference, so make a plan today to get started improving your heart health!
Shari Faber is a Health Educator for the Rock County Public Health Department. If you would like to ask a health-related question to be answered in a future column, email media.publichealth@co.rock.wi.us.