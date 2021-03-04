ROCKFORD—Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana will be awarding two Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scholarships, each in the amount $500. Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents.
Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning in Illinois. Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2021-2022 school year (excluding summer session).
Applications are now available at the WinnebagoCounty Sheriff’s Office or on the ISA Website at www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/.
Students must complete the application; answer the essay question and return all documentation to the Sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence.
The application deadline is March 15, but the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office will accept them until April 1. For more information, please contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center or college financial aid office.