Pictured from left are Adriana Sanders and her sister, Alaundra Sanders, holding a bag of candy and the first place trophy that was awarded at a Trunk or Treat event in October held at New Life Ministries. Adriana Sanders is the Beloit Daily News February Volunteer of the Month

 File photo

BELOIT—Young, energetic, dedicated and deeply committed to the welfare of Beloit area teens, Adriana Sanders spends much of her time volunteering in ways that contribute to the betterment not only of the youth involved, but also the greater community.

A 36-year-old mother of three boys, two of them teens, Sanders brings not only her experience as a mother, but also her intuition and empathy for teens at risk as director of the Center of Hope, an affiliate of New Life Ministries at 1400 Harvey St.