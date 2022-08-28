Pictured from left are Adriana Sanders and her sister, Alaundra Sanders, holding a bag of candy and the first place trophy that was awarded at a Trunk or Treat event in October held at New Life Ministries. Adriana Sanders is the Beloit Daily News February Volunteer of the Month
BELOIT—Young, energetic, dedicated and deeply committed to the welfare of Beloit area teens, Adriana Sanders spends much of her time volunteering in ways that contribute to the betterment not only of the youth involved, but also the greater community.
A 36-year-old mother of three boys, two of them teens, Sanders brings not only her experience as a mother, but also her intuition and empathy for teens at risk as director of the Center of Hope, an affiliate of New Life Ministries at 1400 Harvey St.
“Rev. Doris Wiles founded Center for Hope in 2009 as a place where troubled teens can gather after school,” Sanders said. “She left the Beloit area in 2014 and when she passed away from cancer in 2017, I returned home to find the center faltering badly.”
Sanders added that she “hit the ground running” to ensure that Wiles’ legacy and vision were restored.
“We restarted the Center for Hope practically from scratch in 2018,” she continued. “We have re-established working partnerships with the area police and fire departments as well as revived the programs and benefits that not only attract teens but also prevent them from getting into trouble.”
Today, under Sander’s guidance, the Center for Hope is thriving and growing. Open from 4—6 p.m. Monday through Friday, the center provides outreach programs, wholesome activities, food, companionship and works with parents to support family values. With volunteers Priscilla Nixon and Alaundrea Sanders, those who participate receive moral and values support, respect, smoking avoidance and other positive messages.
Sanders explained that the center is an open door where teens who are hungry, or who want something positive to do after school, can bring their friends to share their experiences.
“The center has a step dance program named Prophetic Motion that my sister Alaundrea leads. At 21, she is closer to their age group,” Sanders said. “It’s open to all ages. Right now, we have 20 members aged 8 to 19 who practice and have performed their first recitals this past year.”
Center for Hope has also hosted an annual Trunk or Treat for the teens with a different theme each year to engage them in a safer way to celebrate the holiday.
“We did 1990 cartoons and superheroes themes that appeal to the kids,” Sanders said. “We award the participant a trophy for the best interpretation.”
Bishop Renaldo Wiles commended Sanders as a major role model for young mothers within the New Life Ministries church family.
“Adriana works every day, then volunteers her time not only with the Center of Hope but with other places where she can help teens,” Wiles said. “I’ve known her since she was 6 or 7 years old, and watched her grow into the strong, vital person she is today.”
Beyond the Center of Hope, Sanders volunteers with the Beloit School District at Merrill and Burge, where she offers a calm, listening ear to students seeking someone neutral who will listen and let them express their emotions safely.
“Reaching out to them is the real issue,” Sanders said. “The teachers needed someone to come and talk, who was a bit ‘quirky’ and related to them on a different level. I play weird games with them and mostly just let them breathe for a few minutes. Teachers often don’t have time to address their students’ emotional issues. That’s where I come in.”
More, Sanders is a worship leader at New Life Ministries where she has been a church member since she was 8 years old.
“We partner with the Beloit Public Library on a literacy program,” Sanders added. “Maribeth Miller (president of the Beloit Public Library Board of Directors) has contributed many books to the center and helped us evaluate them. She took the time to explain which books were appropriate for each age. We are grateful for her and the Beloit Public Library for this added benefit.”
Fellow church member Jjuan Winfield characterized Sanders as a good person, whose sense of values and volunteerism stemmed from her parents, particularly her father who spearheaded the Midnight Basketball effort a few decades ago.
“We sang in the choir together. I’ve known her for a long time,” Winfield added. “With more community resources, there’s no telling what Adriana would be able to accomplish.”