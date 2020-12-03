Carolyn Lynch has been named the Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month.
She is a fourth grade teacher at Aldrich Intermediate School in Beloit. She has been with the School District of Beloit for seven years and she is about to complete her eighth year with the district.
She earned a bachelors degree in education from the University of Wisconsin—Green Bay in 2012. She is a School Leadership member, a River of Life tutoring liaison, a BookQuest coach and a former math liaison.
Teaching runs in her family.
“I’m a fourth generation teacher,” she said. “My parents were both educators in Beloit. With that I always thought I would become a teacher, but I wasn’t sure when it came time to choose a college. I actually picked Green Bay because of its digital design program. After not liking those classes, I was looking for some direction. Then, my elementary music teacher told me that I need to choose something that I’m passionate about and I then chose teaching as my profession. I love seeing students get excited about learning. I enjoy seeing those “light-bulb” moments. Teaching is the most rewarding, the most challenging, and the greatest profession to be a part of.”
She also said, making a connection with students is key to being a teacher.
“The foundation of learning starts with building relationships with your students,” she said. “You need to know who your students are outside of school as well as who they are as a student in the classroom. Having that foundation will allow you to spark their interest in education and show that you care about their success.”