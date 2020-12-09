Jack Neupert and Javier Montoya have been named Rotary Students of the Week for Turner High School
Jack Neupert is the son of David and Audrey Neupert. He demonstrates a determined work ethic by making High Honor Roll every year. By the end of this school year, Jack will have seven AP classes under his belt. Last year he earned an AP Scholar with Honor award.
Jack is involved in numerous activities in and outside of school. He has three varsity letters in track and field and is the captain of the Janesville Youth Mountain Biking Team. In addition to being an athlete, Jack enjoys music. He is a percussionist in the school’s wind ensemble and sings in Belle Voci. Last year he sang bass in Overdrive, Turner’s competitive acapella group. Jack participated in six Turner High School Drama productions. He also participates in many clubs: Outdoor Pursuits Club, National Honor Society, Science Olympiad and Student Council. On the weekends he can be found playing club soccer or volunteering with the Youth Mountain Biking Team.
Although Jack has not decided on a university, he would like to study meteorology.
Javier Montoya is the son of Freddy and Loretta Montoya. Javier has been a High Honor Roll student the entirety of his high school career.
Javier has been enrolled in multiple Advanced Placement classes and, following this school year, will have completed the following courses: AP US History, AP Government and Politics, AP Physics, AP English, and AP Statistics. In school, Javier is a member of the Student Council. He is also an active musician, and is involved in FJ Turner’s Wind Ensemble (tenor and baritone saxophone) and Jazz Band (guitar).
Outside of school, Javier enjoys reading philosophy and poetry and playing the guitar and the violin. Javier currently works at the Beloit Walmart.
While Javier has not yet decided on which university he would like to attend, he is set on double majoring in Psychology and Philosophy.