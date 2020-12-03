Mallory Combs and Andrew Himmelmann have been chosen as Rotary Students of the Week for Beloit Turner High School
Mallory Combs is the daughter of Carey and Jaron Combs.
She has been a high honor roll student all four years of high school. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
She has participated in advanced placement courses in US History and Government, and has been active in her school environment and participates in band and choir. She is very involved in the school musicals and the school a cappella group, Overdrive. Mallory has made it to state for her vocal solos. She has participated in Science Olympiad, Student Council, and the Outdoor Pursuits Club. Mallory is a member of the cross-country team.
Outside of school, Mallory completed a summer marketing internship at Mid-States Concrete Industries and is currently employed by the Beloit Club and Dunkin Donuts. Mallory enjoys music, reading, spending time with her family and friends, and attends Central Christian Church.
She plans on attending UW-Platteville in the fall and majoring in criminal justice and political science. She wants to pursue a career in law.
Andrew Himmelmann is the son of Melissa and Rich Himmelmann. He has been on High Honor Roll all four years of high school.
He has been a member of the National Honors Society for three years. He has taken many advanced placement courses, including: AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Calculus BC, AP English, AP Calculus AB, AP Government and Politics, AP US History.
Andrew also participates in many activities and clubs, such as Drama Club where he is the current president, National Honors Society where he is the current vice president, the High School Musical, the One Acts, and was the Student Director of Middle School Musicals. He is in forensics where he is the third year conference champion, and has won two gold state medals for a perfect score. He is also in the Science Olympiad, Overdrive, and the Student Council for three years.
Outside of School Andrew is the lead singer of local rock band called 5% Battery.
He was formerly employed at The Rock Bar and Grill, before resigning to focus on school. He also volunteered to work at the school and assist the teachers with the younger students for a summer.
Andrew’s future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin at Platteville, where he will major in Mechanical Engineering.