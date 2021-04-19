BELOIT—Eligible high school students have until June 1 to submit applications for the Rotary Club of Beloit’s 2021 college scholarships.
Applications can be made through the Rotary Club’s web portal. The Club will select three $2,000 scholarship recipients who are high school seniors enrolling in a four-year college, and two $1,000 recipients who are high school seniors enrolling in a certified technical or two-year program. Recipients must enroll for either the fall semester of 2021 or the spring semester of 2022.
Students from Beloit Memorial High School, Beloit Turner High School, Rock County Christian School, and home-schooled students living in those districts are eligible to apply.
Selection criteria include character, leadership ability, and a sense of service as represented by “Service Above Self” activities. An interview (by telephone or video) may be required as part of the selection process. Awardees will be invited to attend a Club meeting after their first semester to give an update.
Students may apply online through the following website:https://rotarybeloit.org/scholarships. All documents must be submitted online.