BELOIT - In their first Beloit showing, the Rogues Artists Group is presenting "A Lineup of Rogues" hosted by the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave, Beloit.
A few of these dangerously talented artists will be at the show opening from 5 - 7 p.m. on Friday. Social distancing and mask wearing will be observed.
"A Lineup of Rogues" exhibit showcases the work of 20 members of The Rogues Artists Group. Media represented includes sculpture, pastel, pen and ink, watercolor, oil, acrylic, cut paper, etching, assemblage, photography, pyrography, motion and mixed media. Exhibiting artists include William Lemke, Michael Andryscyk, Laura Easey-Jones, Donna Staats, Akwasi Gyambibi, Jessica Poor, Carol Christ, JJ Joyce, Julie San Felipe, Rob Hoffmann, Barbara Friedman, Joyce Eesley, Shannon Moskal, Marcia Hero. Chuck Weber, Scott Olson, Laurie Runnoe, Cherie Raffel, Angela Otts, Suzanne Eli-Germaine and Cyndy Baran. Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge for the event.
The Rogue Artist from Long Island, Akwasi Gyambibi, will presents six pyrographic works on wood with fabric, painting and designed printed paper.
3D art is well represented by Julie San Felipe and Scott Olson. Scott's work is an exploration of form and materials. His "Running Crane" is a painted wooden piece. Julie San Felipe's choice of materials in this case is watercolor on cut paper. Her hilarious sculpture titled "What in the World Were You Thinking? Is Your Head Full of Butterflies?" includes an amethyst bead "for sanity," wire, acrylic, metal weight, watercolor and cut paper.
Fox Point artist Barbara Friedman's still lifes in oil are executed in a contemporary impressionistic style.
The Rogues Artists Group was established in 2018 and exhibits at a variety of venues around the state. Membership in The Rogues is by invitation only. For more information visit www.roguesartists.org or email rogue1gallery@gmail.com.
For over 20 years the Beloit Art Center has been located in downtown Beloit, the cultural center of the city. The Beloit Art Center is proud to provide the region with gallery exhibits and studio space featuring professional artists, emerging artists, high school students, and community members as they pursue their artistic talents. For more about the Beloit Art Center, visit www.beloitartcenter.com