JANESVILLE—The Rock County Historical Society is seeking sponsors for its annual Holiday Tree Show which will be held outdoors this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, businesses, nonprofit agencies and individuals sponsor and decorate trees at the Rock County Historical Society. They decorate the trees and can place a sign by the tree noting which business or agency sponsored the tree. The trees will be at the Lincoln-Tallman House campus in Janesville.
The cost to sponsor an 8 foot tree is $100.
Trees will be decorated and lit up Nov. 27 through Jan. 5.
To reserve a tree, or for more information on sponsorship, please visit www.rchs.us/holiday-trees, or contact Tim Maahs by phone at 608-756-4509 Ext. 301, or via email at tmaahs.rchs.us.
If you need assistance in lighting, RCHS may be able to help. The sponsorship deadline is Nov. 25.