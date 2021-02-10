JANESVILLE—State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, from the 77th Assembly District, will speak at the Janesville AAUW (American Association of University Women) via Zoom at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
Stubbs, who grew up in Beloit, represents the south and west portions of Madison. Her presentation, “Opportunities to Listen: A Conversation with a Black Woman,” will provide insight from the perspective of a black woman who has experience in implementing policies that actively combat racial injustice. Her work has helped implement crisis intervention teams and acknowledge racism in public health. For more information or to receive an invitation to the Zoom presentation contact: csalinas3767@gmail.com.
Stubbs was born in Camden, Arkansas, and moved to Beloit when she was 5 years old. Upon her graduation from Beloit Memorial High School, she obtained a BS in Criminal Justice Administration, a BA in Political Science, and a Master’s in Science and Management. She taught Criminal Justice courses at Mount Senario College, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. She is an alumnus of Delta Sigma Theta, historically African American Greek sorority.
As a community leader, Representative Stubbs has served as President of the Bridge/Lakepoint Neighborhood Association, Co-Founder of End Time Ministries International Church, and Dane County Supervisor. Shelia, a Wisconsin State Representative, is currently Co-chair of the Speakers Taskforce on Racial Disparities, and the Chair of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus. She was the first Black person from Dane County to be elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly and is the first to serve as chair of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus.