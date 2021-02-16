JANESVILLE—The Rock County Public Health Department, in partnership with the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County (HEAR) are looking for public input for a Community Health Assessment.
The purpose of the assessment is to understand the current health needs of those who work, live, and play in Rock County and to help identify how to improve the health of our community.
The Community Health Assessment Survey asks about personal health and community health. The responses collected are confidential, and give valuable insight into what community members are experiencing and how they feel about health. We invite everyone who lives, works, and plays in Rock County to take the Community Health Assessment Survey at:
English: https://bit.ly/3tEFxnn
Spanish: https://bit.ly/3p4AVn1
The survey is available through this link until April 15. If you are in need of a paper survey, please call 608-373-8903 to determine your closest pickup location.
Once completed, the results of this survey along with other data collected will be made widely available to the public. The results will be used to inform which health priorities are selected for the Community Health Improvement Plan, to be worked on over the next five years.
For more information or questions on the Community Health Assessment or the Community Health Assessment Survey, please contact HEARCoordinator@co.rock.wi.us.