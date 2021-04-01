JANESVILLE—A program for caregivers will be presented by the Rock County Council on Aging in May.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a workshop series designed to provide tools caregivers need to better care for themselves. Participants will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, find life balance, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Teena Monk-Gerber of Rock/Green Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin and Cori Marsh of Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC),will conduct each class.
The online workshop will run for six weeks from May 5 -June 9 and consist of six, 2 hour sessions (held once a week)every Wednesday from 1:30 —3:30 pm. There is a suggested donation/fee of $10. Scholarships may be available.
For more information or to register by April 28, call Rock County Council on Aging / Lisa Messerat: 608-757-5309 or to register online go to: www.co.rock.wi.us/aging