BELOIT—Welty Environmental Center is sponsoring a week-long Plog Challenge, from April 19 to April 25 to celebrate Earth Day (April 22).
Plog is a Swedish word for an activity that combines jogging or walking with picking up trash. It is a way to get exercise and enjoy the outdoors, while cleaning up neighborhoods, parks, and the city.
During that week, participants can go for a plog, take a photo of their work, and send it to development@weltycenter.org to register for a prize and document their haul.
If they can, ploggers are encouraged to include information about what streets or neighborhoods they traveled, and Welty will keep track of the progress on their Facebook page. (https://www.facebook.com/WeltyEnvironmentalCenter).
Welty is awarding coffee mugs for these categories: most bags of trash collected, Individual and Group; most improved plog site (based on before/after photos); longest distance plogged; most creative plogging photo.
Ploggers should wear gloves and hand-sanitize often; avoid hazardous materials including sharps and glass; wear closed-toe shoes and wear highly visible clothing; stay safe along roadways, especially if minors are included; practice social distancing and appropriate mask-wearing if not with members of the same household; be sure to dispose of trash safely, once they’ve taken a photo.
The first Earth Day was held in 1970, based on an idea by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson to sponsor national teach-ins about the environment. This grew to become an annual event nationally and, in 1990, was expanded to be celebrated globally. Today it is one of the largest, secular observances in the world, when over a billion people participate in a day of action dedicated to cleaning up the environment.
Welty’s Earth Day Plog Challenge is local and simple to do, so that Stateline residents can take part in a worldwide event by helping clean-up their neighborhoods.