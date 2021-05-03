BELOIT—Garden rookies and experts alike are invited to Grinnell Hall Senior Center’s annual spring and Nellie’s Nook sale set for 9 a.m.—3 p.m. May 21 and 22 at Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St.
A wide variety of plants, including indoor and outdoor, cacti, vegetables, and succulents will be offered. Nellie’s Nook has new and gently used items, including purses, scarves, jewelry, and home décor.
Face coverings and social distancing are required. Reservations are preferred to ensure safety protocols.