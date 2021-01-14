JANESVILLE—The Annual Soul Food Luncheon will be a curbside pick-up event on Feb. 23 with an online silent auction set for Feb. 8-22. To-go lunches must be purchased in advance by Feb. 16 at www.tinyurl.com/BTCSoulFood. No meals will be sold curbside.
Proceeds from the event benefit Blackhawk Technical College scholarships for students of color.
Curbside pick-up will take place from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. on Feb. 23 on Blackhawk’s Central Campus at 6004 County Road G between Beloit and Janesville.
Limited lunches are available for $12/adults or $10/students and seniors.
The curbside lunch, presented by BTC’s Foundation, Culinary Arts Program, Student Government Association, and the Multi-Cultural Alliance, is generously sponsored by Angus-Young Architects/Engineers, Corporate Contractors Inc., and Blackhawk Bank.