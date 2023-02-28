The Elk Bugle

The Elk Bugle, a painting by Carol Scott, is seen above. Scott's paintings will be exhibited in the Bell Gallery at the Beloit Art Center in March.

 Photo provided

BELOIT - More than 70 images will be exhibited during the month of March at the Beloit Art Center's 12th Annual Juried Photography Contest.

On Friday, the Beloit Art Center will host a First Friday Gallery Reception from 5 - 7 p.m. with an awards ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. In the Bell Gallery, local painter Carol Scott will be exhibiting her work in public for the first time.

