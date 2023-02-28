BELOIT - More than 70 images will be exhibited during the month of March at the Beloit Art Center's 12th Annual Juried Photography Contest.
On Friday, the Beloit Art Center will host a First Friday Gallery Reception from 5 - 7 p.m. with an awards ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. In the Bell Gallery, local painter Carol Scott will be exhibiting her work in public for the first time.
Amateur photographers from the region submitted images to be reviewed by a group of three jurors. The digital entries are reviewed individually and given a score based on composition, creative and subject matter and technical merit. The three scores are then tallied, determining the images that are accepted into the exhibit. The final in-person juror critique occurs after the images are delivered to the gallery. The results are kept under wraps until the night of the reception, at which time the top 10 awards are presented, with the first-place award winner receiving $150, second place $100 and third place $50. A theme for next year’s exhibit will also be announced. The exhibit will be open for viewing from March 3 through March 23.
The Bell Gallery will feature the artwork of Rockton artist Carol Scott. Born and raised in Winnebago, Illinois, Scott is a self-taught artist who enjoys bringing the beauty of nature onto canvas. Inspired by artists such as Chuck Black and Michael James Smith, she has found they challenge her to set the bar high in her work.
“I have had a great amount of success with commissioned work, having sent my pieces all over the United States and overseas,” she said. “I hope that you enjoy the exhibit.”
Last November Scott received a State Award at the Beloit Wisconsin Regional Artist Program (WRAP) Exhibit and will be a featured artist in the State WRAP Exhibit at the Pyle Center in Madison this July.
Looking for a creative outlet? Check the classes and events tab on the Beloit Art Center website. New sessions in mosaics, pottery, watercolor techniques, and digital photography II will be held in March. In addition, the weekly Thursday Night Open Studio Group welcomes new participants, as does the Photography Club, which will meet at 6 p.m. on March 15. For more information about classes, workshops, or groups visit www.beloitartcenter.com/classes--events.
Beloit Art Center is located at 520 E. Grand Ave. and is free and open to the public. Gallery and gift shop hours are Monday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more information visit www.beloitartcenter.com.