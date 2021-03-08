ROCKFORD—An evening to explore things that go bump in the night will be held when a Paranormal Tour will be held at the Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum, 411 Kent St. from 7—10 p.m. March 20.
The Haunted Table podcast crew will share evidence and stories from their paranormal exploration. Audio clips recorded in the Tinker Swiss Cottage will be played and the crew will talk of their findings. There also will be tours of the cottage.
Tickets are limited to only 20 guests for this event. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be recommended.
For information, call 815-964-2424 or email to info@tinkercottage.com.