JANESVILLE—The Janesville branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will present a panel discussion at 7 p.m. March 23.
In observance of Women’s History Month, three women will share the challenges of women in today’s working world. Angie Bolson, President/CEO of YMCA of North Rock County, Alicia Reid, owner of Raven’s Wish in Janesville, and Pamela Saladino, LPGA Golf Professional, Ironworks Golf Academy, will discuss their unique career paths and the roles they fill in our community.
Contact csalinas3767@gmail.com to request a Zoom invitation.