Painting at Art Center

A painting by Liz Kelly is shown here. Kelly will be one of the artists featured during the month of September at the Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — Beloit Art Center will be featuring several artists who bring light and color to the canvas during their exhibits to be featured in September.

A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, with a gallery talk featuring the artists set for 6 p.m. Exhibits will be open through Sept. 28.

  

Tags

Recommended for you