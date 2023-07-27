BIFF kicks off outdoor film series
The animated Disney Film Moana will be shown Aug. 4 on an inflatable screen next to Krueger Pool.

BELOIT - The public is invited to make a splash at the pool and then take in a  movie on Aug. 4 when the Beloit Parks and Recreation Department hosts a free outdoor showing of the movie Moana.

The movie will be shown in the grassy area next to Krueger Municipal Pool, 1700 Hackett St. The movie is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. or when the sun sets.

  

