WHITEWATER—The big band sounds of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra are back at Young Auditorium with a virtual performance of holiday classics.
“Miracle on Swing Street: A Holiday Soiree,” will be presented by the 18-piece performance band at 2 p.m. Dec. 13.
You can access the performance by filling out a form on the Young Auditorium website at www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-equinox-orchestra. All those who register for this event will be sent an exclusive concert link, via email, prior to the show date. While access to the concert link is free, Young Auditorium has designated this concert as a ‘Donate What You Can’ performance. A minimum donation of $5 per household is recommended.