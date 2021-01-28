JANESVILLE—The Rock County Council on Aging is sponsoring the educational workshop series “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” in virtual presentations starting Feb. 16.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be presented from 10 a.m.—noon each Tuesday for six weeks starting Feb. 16. There is a suggested donation of $15 for caregivers age 60 and older, and $25 for caregivers under the age of 60. Scholarships are available.
The workshop series is designed to provide tools for caregivers to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, find life balance, find usefule resources and increase the ability to make tough decisions.
Two leaders from Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, Nancy Thacker of Adams/Juneau County, and Teena Monk-Gerber of Rock/Green County will conduct each class. There will be interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming to help participants.
Registration should be submitted by Feb. 9. Call Lisa Messer at the Rock County Council on Aging, 608-757-5309. To register go to the website www.co.rock.wi.us/aging and click on “classes and workshops.”