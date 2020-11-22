ROCKTON—The Natural Land Institute will hold a fundraising event online from 6—8 p.m. on Dec. 8 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Carl and Myrna Nygren Wetlands.
The Nygren Wetlands Preserve, at 3190 W. Rockton Road, Rockton, is the largest natural area owned by the Natural Land Institute. It is a 721-acre wildlife habitat.
The fundraising event, called “A Great Beginning,” will include Cocktail Hour Conversations on Zoom starting at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m.. The cost is $45 and includes a link to Zoom and a link to the program that will be emailed to those who register. A Celebration Kit will be delivered to guests who register by Nov. 25.
A video about the acquisition and restoration of the Nygren Wetland Preserve will be featured. There also will be the presentation of the George and Barbara Fell Award to Don Miller.
Guests can register on line at www.naturalland.org. Call 815-964-6666 for more information.
In 2000, the Natural Land Institute purchased the land in Rockton with the help of a gift from the estate of Carl Nygren.
The Racoon Creek runs through the preserve which has cross-country skiiing and hiking available to visitors.