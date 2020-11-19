JANESVILLE—SSM Health Dean Medical Group—Janesville East Urgent Care nurse Leah Brossard is a devoted, compassionate caregiver who never hesitates to lend a helping hand.
On Nov. 16, Brossard was surprised with a Daisy Award for her dedication to truly living the values of SSM Health. Leah’s role as an Urgent Care as a charge nurse and her leadership has been instrumental in helping with COVID-19 response efforts at Dean Medical Group—Janesville East.
Staff and providers at Dean Medical Group—Janesville East are said to “have a calmness within the department when Leah is the nurse leader.” Brossard also uses her nursing knowledge to ensure that exceptional services and outcomes are always being delivered to patients.
The Daisy Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 following an illness. The care that Patrick received inspired this unique means of thanking nurses.