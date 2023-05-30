Loon Island

Loon Island, a painting by artist Kurt Buggs, will be among the art on display in June at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — The paintings of Kurt Buggs and the upcycled art of Robin Russart will be featured in June at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave.

A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. on Friday. A gallery talk featuring the artists will be held at 6 p.m.

