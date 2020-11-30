SOUTH BELOIT—Nature At The Confluence is offering “Confluence Experiences,” a new program that offers interactive activities designed for small groups of four to six people.
These experiences offer people an alternative to larger group outings, as they will be the only people at this private experience guided by a naturalist. All experiences will be held at Nature At The Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit.
These experiences are customizable for all ages and include “Detecting the Past Metal Detecting Adventures,” “Eagles and Owls,” “Monarch Magic,” “Nature Discovery Guided Walkabout,” “Time Travelers,” and “Wild Walkabout with Fire and S’mores.”
New experiences will be added throughout the year.
Confluence Experiences make a great gift as they can be used throughout the next year.
When someone purchases an experience, they will receive a gift certificate via email that can be used to redeem the experience.
“While COVID has impacted how we’ve been able to connect with people, these new private experiences will allow us to continue our programming and outreach in a way that makes people feel safer,” said Therese Oldenburg, executive director of Nature At The Confluence. “Working with smaller groups allows us to customize the experience, making it unique and memorable for the participants. For instance, in the Time Travelers Experience, each participant takes on the persona of a fictional person that represents someone from the history of the land and discovers information about that person in a fun interactive way.”
Confluence Experiences can be purchased online at www.natureattheconfluence.com/experiences or by calling 815-200-6910 for more information.