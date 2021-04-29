CALEDONIA, Ill.—The Wild Ones Rock River Valley Chapter will hold a native plant sale from 3—7 p.m. on May 7 and from 9 a.m.—2 p.m. on May 8 at 4601 Paulson Road, Caledonia.
They have carefully chosen a wide range of native plant species for rain gardens, butterfly gardens, pollinator gardens, and to attract beneficial insects and songbirds. The plant sale brochure is available on the website at http://wildonesrrvc.org/Plant_Sales.html
Customers will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.