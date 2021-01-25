BELOIT — On Jan. 9, Wisconsin NAACP President Wendell Harris swore in the new Beloit NAACP Branch leadership team.
Tia Johnson will serve as Beloit Branch President, replacing Dorothy Harrell. Lexi Payton will serve as Vice President-First Chair, replacing Otha Williams. Steve Benton will serve as Vice President-Second Chair. Tasheka Perry will serve as Secretary replacing Syretha Washington. Shirley Williams will serve as Treasurer, replacing Carolyn Street, who will serve as Assistant Treasurer through March 1.
NAACP Branch elections are held every two years. Members who live and/or work within the branch’s jurisdiction and are current members by April 1 of the election year may run for office.
The incoming executive committee is grateful for the dedication and work of their predecessors, who are kindly assisting in ensuring a smooth transition.
Beloit NAACP branch meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month. Meetings will be held virtually until further notice.