BELOIT—The Musica Maxima concert series has two upcoming performances set for April 18 and June 13 at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.
At 3 p.m. April 18, the performance will feature young pianist Bendon Wang who will perform a recital of the works of Beethoven, Debussy and Chopin. Wang, a senior at Hononegah High School in Rockton, has studied piano under David Newman for many years.
At 3 p.m. on June 13, Hannah Tobias will perform on the flute with pianist Lannette Calhoun in a program of modern works.
Admission to the performances is free, but contributions are accepted. Face masks and social distancing will be required. The June 13 program will be live streamed and archived.