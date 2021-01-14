BELOIT—On Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m., four members of the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble will gather to record a program of mid-to-late 18th century music.
This performance is planned for live streaming on the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble and Musica Maxima websites.
Baroque cellist Charlie Rasmussen and Anton TenWolde will perform music by Tommaso Giordani from their recent CD. Eric Miller, viola da gamba, and Max Yount, harpsichord, will perform Carl Philip Emanuel Bach’s Sonata in G Minor.
Information on how the public will be able to listen to this performance will be provided as the event draws closer.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the concert scheduled for Jan. 17 has been canceled. Kay Schultz, Elain Uffenbeck and William Uffenbeck are hoping to perform in the future at a brighter time.