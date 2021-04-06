MONROE—Monroe Arts Center (MAC) announced the results of the 2021 Wisconsin Regional Arts Program (WRAP) Competition.
Guest judge, Nikki Cooper, chose a total of 10 artists as recipients of State and Honorable Mention Awards. This program is in collaboration with the
UW-Madison Division of Continuing Studies. This is the 34th year the Monroe Arts Center has hosted the event.
This competition was open to all area non-professional artists. The State Award winners selected at the Monroe Exhibit, along with the other 2021 State Award winners at exhibits held throughout Wisconsin, will be on display in September at a location yet to be determined.
Additional awards and prizes will be given at this time.
The State Award winners at MAC are Chuck Bauer with “21 North Prospect Ave,” Roger Godspeed with “Barn Silo,” William Schuele with “The Weight of Time,” Rich Hager with “Aurora II,” and Melissa Fordahl with “The Diner.”
The Honorable Mention winners at the Monroe location are Frank Korb and Devon Calvert with “Sit and Follow Your Breath,” Jackie Wyss with “Fairy Wren Mama,” Elaine Bethke with “In Awe of Nature,” Bryan Stangel with “Birch Trees,” and Jeanne Ausmus with “Picnic Reunion 1922.”
Artwork is on display in Monroe Arts Center’s Frehner Gallery through April 16, 2021.
Monroe Arts Center will hold an artist workshop virtually from 9 a.m.—11 p.m. on April 17. A demonstration and lecture by professional artist Nikki Cooper will be the focus of the workshop. The workshop is free for participating WRAP artists.
For more information contact the Monroe Arts Center at 608-325-5700 or online at www.monroeartscenter.com.