JANESVILLE—The Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers is now accepting scholarship applications for high school seniors and adults residing in Rock, Walworth or McHenry counties who are pursuing a career in the health care field.
Several scholarships between $500 and $1,000 will be awarded from the Association. Selection is based upon academic standings, extra-curricular activities, financial need and the candidate’s volunteerism. Adults must be currently enrolled in college.
Scholarships are awarded for future educational needs for students pursuing a degree in the medical field. Applications can be found at mercyhealthsystem.org/scholarships. Completed applications must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. on April 15.
For more information or questions, call Cara Arena at 608-756-6784.