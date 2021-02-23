JANESVILLE—Rock County Council on Aging will be offering a Living Well workshop series on Tuesday afternoons starting March 9.
Workshops will be held from 1:30—3:30 p.m. each Tuesday through April 13.
Living Wellis a six-week virtual program for people with chronic diseases and their caregivers. Chronic diseases are ongoing health conditions and include diabetes, arthritis, anxiety, high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, and others.
During the workshop, participants receive support from trained leaders and other workshop participants, learn practical ways to manage their pain and fatigue, learn about nutrition and exercise options, getting quality sleep, understand new treatment choices and learn better ways to communicate about their conditions with doctors and family members. The goal is to help people better manage their health conditions and deal with the frustration, fatigue and pain that can accompany a chronic disease.Past participants report increased energy, reduced stress, more self-confidence, and fewer doctors’ visits as a result of taking the Living Well workshop.
For more information or to registerby March 2, call Lisa Messer at the Rock County Councilon Aging at 608-757-5309. Register online at www.co.rock.wi.us/aging (click on arrow by “classes and workshops.”) There is a $10 suggested donation for participants age 60+.