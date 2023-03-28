SOUTH BELOIT - The South Beloit Lions will host a Pancake Day. from 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on April 16 at the South Beloit Businessmen's Hall, 525 Washington St.

The pancake event is an all-you-can-eat event. A donation of $8 is requested. Children under the age of 8 are admitted for free.

