Lions Club to host pancake day in South Beloit
Clint Wolf
Mar 28, 2023

SOUTH BELOIT - The South Beloit Lions will host a Pancake Day. from 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on April 16 at the South Beloit Businessmen's Hall, 525 Washington St.The pancake event is an all-you-can-eat event. A donation of $8 is requested. Children under the age of 8 are admitted for free.