The English writer D. H. Lawrence saw a mountain in the Italian Alps and thought for a moment that it must be alive. It was incredibly soaring and so lit by arching sunshine that it seemed as if it might move. The black streaks that ran up and down it in the snow reminded Lawrence of arms and claws. He wouldn’t have been surprised if the mountain spoke or growled.
Maybe the writer’s imagination was working in fifth gear. After all, he was viewing the mountain with a married woman who had run off with him, leaving behind her husband and three children. Lawrence was in a romantic mood. He was in love. Perhaps if we had been in love, and seen the same mountain in February, the month that celebrates love, we’d also have though it was alive.
Falling in love can spark many a flight of fancy. We always think that love is something we do and feel, but it’s more likely that love is a force that grips us. We don’t fall in love so much as fall INTO love, which is out there, like an Alpine mountain, waiting for us. Love is not a vice in the sense of sin but a vice in the sense of something that squeezes us. We have all seen couples, apparently in love, and wonder what he sees in her or what she sees in him. But love means that we overestimate the beloved. When loved, the most ordinary person can have a beautiful face, handsome looks, and a brilliant mind.
If love is an immense force, like a mountain that seems alive, it is also confusing. On that same Italian honeymoon, Lawrence’s new wife confessed to him that she had had an affair with one of their traveling companions. He was furious and then suddenly forgave her. He hugged her and said that his love for her annihilated him and made him feel wonderfully alive. Wait! He was both destroyed and enlivened? How could that be? But hey, that’s love for you.
Even the origins of St. Valentine’s Day are confusing. It goes back to an ancient Roman festival of love, when lovers expressed their appreciation for one another, and yet Valentine was the name of one man, or perhaps two, who was put to death on Feb. 14. Valentine’s Day is about love and death. It’s perplexing.
On Valentine’s Day we do our best to smooth out all these contradictions between love as something we do and love as something that happens to us. We have huge industries of cards, candy, and flowers. We think the whole business of love, driving and delightful and scary, can be summed up with “Roses are red. Violets are blue. You’re the best, and I love you.”
Shakespeare is one of the best love poets around, and in his verse he both made fun of sappy love poems and proclaimed that love was dangerous, leading to self-destruction and homicide. Love can start well and end badly. Sometimes it’s the reverse. My own parents loved each other a lot better after I left home. This is no wonder. Better love that improves than love that declines. But it’s more likely to be the reverse.
Another great writer, Ernest Hemingway, said, “When two people love each other, there can be no happy ending.” They will break up or lose each other to death. It can’t be avoided. How can something so tragic be so enticing and popular?
Even the month of love, February, is sometimes hard to figure. It is the last month of classical winter, yet I have ridden a bike on warm February days. At the end of the month, when relief is supposed to be just around the corner, I have seen a polar vortex produce the most frigid weather of the season.
It is said that love is the stuff that makes the world go round. But it’s more likely that love is rally just something we have never seen before. It is never quite the same thing twice. You can take clarinet lessons but not love lessons. Happy Valentine’s Day.
Tom McBride is the author of THE DEADEST ANGEL IN BELOIT: A Mystery.